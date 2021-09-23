The 12 career TD catches by junior Jalen Wydermyer are the most ever for a Texas A&M tight end. He had a career-best 92 yards receiving and two touchdowns last season when the Aggies jumped out to a 42-17 lead over Arkansas before giving up two late touchdowns. ... The Aggies have won their last six neutral sites since 2017, those coming at four different venues. They have won seven games at AT&T Stadium, including their last six there against Arkansas.