No. 16 Auburn beats LSU 67-49, extends win streak to 4 games

BATON ROUGE, La. — Wendell Green Jr. and Jaylin Williams each scored 14 points to lead No. 16 Auburn to its fourth straight victory in a 67-49 win over LSU on Wednesday night. KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal scored 16 points apiece for LSU (12-6, 1-5 Southeastern Conference), which dropped its fifth straight conference game.

Auburn (15-3, 5-1) never trailed in the game and was only seriously threatened in the early minutes of the second half. LSU, which scored 21 points in the first half, finally came to life after the break.

Adam Miller, who missed all six of his shots from the field before halftime, made a layup and a 3-pointer in the first two minutes of the second session. Justice Williams, who made one field goal in the first half, added a layup and a 3-pointer.

Miller and Justice Williams led a 14-5 run that pulled LSU within two points at 37-35 less than five minutes into the second half. However, Auburn went on a 15-2 run and quickly regained control. Green scored five points and Lior Berman had a three-point play in the run for Auburn.

LSU never trailed by fewer than 12 points over the last 10 minutes of the game. After reducing its deficit to two points at 37-35, LSU made four field goals the rest of the game.

Both teams shot the ball poorly for most of the first half. With slightly fewer than eight minutes before halftime, Auburn held a 16-13 lead. Auburn then went on a 14-2 run to take a 30-15 lead. LSU cut its deficit to 11 points and trailed 32-21 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

AUBURN: The Tigers are right behind No. 4 Alabama in the SEC standings. Auburn, which is one game behind the Crimson Tide, will play its in-state rival twice in the final three weeks of the regular season.

LSU: The team’s struggles in the SEC continued. LSU had not lost five consecutive league games in six seasons. LSU had a 14-game SEC losing streak during the 2016-17 season.

UP NEXT

AUBURN: Plays a second straight road game at South Carolina on Saturday.

LSU: Completes a two-game homestand against Tennessee on Saturday.

