No. 16 Auburn visits LSU following Williams' 21-point game

Auburn Tigers (14-3, 4-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-5, 1-4 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Auburn visits the LSU Tigers after Jaylin Williams scored 21 points in Auburn’s 69-63 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The LSU Tigers have gone 9-1 in home games. LSU ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 34.9% from deep, led by K.J. Williams shooting 45.1% from 3-point range.

The Auburn Tigers are 4-1 in conference games. Auburn is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Hill is averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 assists for the LSU Tigers. K.J. Williams is averaging 18 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for LSU.

Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Auburn Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: LSU Tigers: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Auburn Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

