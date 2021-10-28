The Longhorns have been outscored 55-20 in the fourth quarter over the last five games. Sarkisian said he’s spent a lot of time the last two weeks coaching up the mental toughness part of the game to help the Longhorns believe they can win late and not get discouraged. Texas players watched “Free Solo,” a 2018 documentary about rock climber Alex Honnold’s free climb the El Capitan formation at Yosemite National Park.