Deja Church and Chante Stonewall had 20 points apiece, Lexi Held scored 17 and Kelly Campbell added 12 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists for the Blue Demons. It was a career-high for Church, who started every game as a sophomore for Michigan last season and was granted immediate eligibility at DePaul by the NCAA.

Sam Brunelle made back-to-back baskets to pull Notre Dame (5-7) within a point with six minutes left in the game but Held sandwiched two of her four 3s around to free throws by Campbell to make it 97-88 two minutes later. The Fighting Irish scored six of the next eight points to make it a five-point game with 2:27 left but then committed turnovers on three consecutive possessions.

Brunelle led Notre Dame with a career-high 31 points on 13-of-18 shooting. The 6-foot-2 freshman forward was questionable for Wednesday’s game after leaving Sunday’s 81-57 loss to then-No. 4 UConn early in the second half due to a left knee injury.

Freshman Anaya Peoples had season highs with 22 points and 15 rebounds and Katlyn Gilbert scored 16 for the Fighting Irish. Graduate transfers Destinee Walker (North Carolina) and Marta Sniezek (Stanford) had 20 points and 12 assists, respectively.

DePaul made 16 of 29 (55%) from 3-point range, including 8 of 12 in the second half.

