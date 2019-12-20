Bekelja made back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening minute and the Blue Demons (10-2) never trailed in the first 34 minutes, leading by as much as 14 in the second quarter.

The Ramblers (9-1) rallied and took their first lead at 68-67 on the second of Jala Johnson’s back-to-back 3-pointers with 5:30 left in the game.

Johnson finished with 14 points, and Abby O’Connor and Allison Day scored 16 each for Loyola Chicago.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD