No. 16 Florida State runs wild over Florida for 45-38 win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trey Benson’s 17-yard scoring run with 4:06 left in the game was his third touchdown of the game and gave No. 16 Florida State a 45-38 win over rival Florida on Friday night.
Florida threatened on its last drive in the final minutes, but Anthony Richardson’s fourth-down pass over the middle fell incomplete with 39 seconds to go.
Travis also completed 13 of 30 passes for 270 yards as Florida State (9-3) completed a sweep of its state rivals for the first time since 2016. The Seminoles routed Miami 45-3 on Nov. 5.
Florida State trailed 24-21 at the half, but opened the second half with scores on its next three drives (field goal, touchdown, touchdown) to jump in front 38-24. The Gators (6-6) answered with a pair of touchdowns, one each by Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne, to tie the game with 7:41 left.
Richardson completed just 9 of 27 passes for 198 yards and three TDs. Ricky Pearsall had a career-best 148 receiving yards, including touchdowns catches of 52 and 43 yards in the first half.
TAKEAWAYS
Florida: The Gators ran for 262 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, but the passing game was non-existent for much of the second half.
Florida State: The Seminoles gave up a season-high 38 points, but made a stop on the final drive to secure their best regular season since 2016.
UP NEXT
Florida: Awaits bowl selection announcement.
Florida State: Awaits bowl selection announcement.
___
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2