No. 16 Gonzaga hosts San Francisco following Shabazz's 31-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Francisco Dons (15-11, 4-7 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-5, 8-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays the No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Khalil Shabazz scored 31 points in San Francisco’s 83-70 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos. The Bulldogs are 10-1 in home games. Gonzaga ranks fourth in the WCC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Julian Strawther averaging 6.0.

The Dons are 4-7 in WCC play. San Francisco averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is scoring 21.2 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Strawther is averaging 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

Zane Meeks is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Dons: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article