The Bulldogs took the lead for good near the midpoint of the first quarter and led by double digits after Jill Townsend’s jumper made it 42-32 with 4:35 left in the third quarter. Gonzaga had its largest lead at 68-43 with 2:48 left in the game.
Lucie Hoskova scored 15 points to lead the Dons (7-12, 0-7), who lost their seventh in a row. Kia Vaalavirta and Mikayla Williams added 11 points each. Vaalavirta made all three of her 3-point attempts.
