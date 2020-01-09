Townsend had 11 points and Jenn Wirth 10 with 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (15-1, 4-0). Ten players played at least 10 minutes and scored for the Bulldogs, who shot 47% and held Saint Mary’s to 25% shooting (13 of 52). The Gaels went 19 of 22 from the foul line and 4 of 22 from 3-point range.

AD

The second quarter opened with Saint Mary’s making a pair of free throws and Gonzaga scoring the next 18 points as the Gaels went 0 of 15 from the field.

Gonzaga led by 32 points late in the fourth quarter.

Madeline Holland had 15 points for Saint Mary’s (9-7, 4-1).

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25