Berger had the program’s first triple-double in the books before the start of the fourth quarter with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Holmes, a sophomore forward, opened with seven straight makes in the first quarter and finished 13-for-13 shooting from the floor, setting a school record for best shooting percentage in a game.
She beat the 12-for-13 set by Sue Hodge (1981) and Quacy Barnes (1998). Thanks largely to Holmes, the Hoosiers enjoyed a 60-12 advantage in the paint. She also swatted seven shots.
Amerah Steele led the Colonels with 13 points. Alice Recanati added 11 points and Kynnedy Azubike 10. The path remains daunting for Eastern Kentucky, who next face No. 5 Louisville.
__
https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.