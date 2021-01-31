Indiana trailed by as many as 10 in the first quarter before cutting the deficit to two and were down 41-33 at the break.
But the Hoosiers, who shot 42% (11 of 26) in the first half despite making 5 of 8 from 3-point range, pounded the ball inside in the second half. Indiana made both of its 3-pointers but went 16 of 23 (70%) inside the arc and for good measure made 12 of 13 from the foul line.
Danielle Patterson’s basket in the closing seconds of the third quarter put Indiana up 58-56 and Holmes opened the fourth quarter with a three-point play.
Nia Clouden paced Michigan State (9-5, 4-4) with 19 points and Alisia Smith added 17 with eight rebounds. After shooting 67% (16 of 24) in the first half, the Spartans cooled off to 32% (9 of 28) in the second.
Michigan State home against Illinois on Thursday. Indiana heads to Iowa on Sunday.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.