No. 16 Kentucky takes on Yale, aims for 4th straight victory

Yale Bulldogs (8-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-2)
The Bulldogs are 2-2 in road games. Yale is the Ivy League leader with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Matt Knowling averaging 4.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc. Jacob Toppin is shooting 42.6% and averaging 12.9 points for Kentucky.
Knowling is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 10.8 points for Yale.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.