No. 16 Kentucky takes on Yale, aims for 4th straight victory

Yale Bulldogs (8-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -16; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Yale. The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games. Kentucky is second in the SEC with 18.9 assists per game led by Sahvir Wheeler averaging 7.3.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in road games. Yale is the Ivy League leader with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Matt Knowling averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc. Jacob Toppin is shooting 42.6% and averaging 12.9 points for Kentucky.

Knowling is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 10.8 points for Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

