KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Maci Morris scored 27 points before fouling out as No. 16 Kentucky withstood an injury to Taylor Murray and hung on for a 73-71 victory over No. 13 Tennessee on Thursday night.

The Lady Volunteers (12-3, 1-2 SEC) have lost consecutive home games for the first time since December 1996. Tennessee fell 66-64 to Missouri on Sunday.

Murray was fouled by Tennessee’s Zaay Green under the basket on a fastbreak attempt late in the first half. Murray sat on the bench throughout the second half with an ice pack around her left knee.

After trailing by 16 late in the third quarter, Tennessee cut the margin to 66-64 before Kentucky’s Jaida Roper sank a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left to help secure the victory.

Evina Westbrook scored 20, Rennia Davis had 12 and Mimi Collins added 11 for Tennessee. Ogechi Anyagaligbo scored 13 and Roper had 10 for Kentucky (15-2, 2-1).

Tennessee guard Evina Westbrook (2) shoots a layup against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Joy Kimbrough/The Daily Times via AP) (Associated Press)

