New Louisiana-Lafayette coach Michael Desormeaux played QB for the Cajuns from 2005-08. ... Previous coach Billy Napier, who left this month for Florida, went 40-12 in four seasons before concluding his stint with the Cajuns with a 24-16 victory over Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference title game on Dec. 4. ... ULL is appearing in the New Orleans Bowl for the sixth time, having won four of its previous five appearances in the game (although it subsequently vacated two of those victories in 2011 and 2013 because of NCAA violations). ... The Cajuns are averaging 192 yards per game rushing. ... ULL edge rusher Chancey Manac has sacks 10 1/2 sacks this season. ... Marshall’s offense ranked 10th nationally during the regular season in yards per game with 471. ... Marshall’s defense allowed 22.8 points per game, which tied for first in Conference USA in fewest points allowed. ... Marshall’s 12-4 bowl record gives it the best winning percentage (.750) nationally among FBS teams with at least seven bowl appearances. ... The Thundering Herd has lost its past two bowl appearances.