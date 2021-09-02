He saw little action for most of his freshman season until late November, when Orgeron, frustrated by an interception thrown by T.J. Finley at Texas A&M, decided to give Johnson a chance to lead the team during the second half of a 20-7 loss in College Station. Johnson led LSU to its only touchdown of that game, winning the opportunity to start the Tigers’ final two contests at Florida and at home against Ole Miss. LSU won both to avoid a losing season.