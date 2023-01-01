No. 16 LSU looks for 1st bowl win under Kelly in Citrus Bowl

The Tigers are trying to cap their season with their first bowl win of the Brian Kelly era. LSU was initially picked to finish fifth in the SEC West but instead won the division, reached No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and made it to the Southeastern Conference Championship game, where the Tigers lost to Georgia but put up more points on the Bulldogs than any other team had all season. Purdue is making its first Citrus Bowl appearance but will be without coach Jeff Brohm, who took the head coaching job at Louisville. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten West and made it to the conference championship game, where they lost to No. 2 Michigan.