After winning the 2019 national championship, LSU lost passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who became and NFL offensive coordinator in Carolina, and defensive coordinator Joe Aranda, now head coach at Baylor. Their replacements — Scott Linehan on offense and Bo Pelini on defense — lasted one season, and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger stepped down. Jake Peetz, who worked under Brady at Carolina in 2020, is the new offensive coordinator, while Daronte Jones has taken over as defensive coordinator after serving as an NFL defensive assistant at Minnesota last year.