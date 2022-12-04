No. 16 LSU, Purdue to meet for the first time in Citrus Bowl

No. 16 LSU (9-4, SEC) vs. Purdue (8-5, Big Ten), Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
NOTABLE
LSU: Initially picked to finish fifth in the SEC West, the Tigers instead won the division, reached No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and topped favorite Alabama 32-31 in overtime along the way. They lost 50-30 to top-ranked Georgia in the Southeastern Conference Championship game but gained 529 yards and hung the most points this season against the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense.
Purdue: The Boilermakers won their first Big Ten West title before losing to No. 2 Michigan 43-22 in the championship game.
LAST TIME
First meeting.
BOWL HISTORY
LSU: The Tigers are 29-24-1 in bowls and 2-3 in the Citrus.
Purdue: The Boilermakers are making their first appearance in the Citrus Bowl since falling 34-27 in overtime to Georgia in 2004, then known as the Capital One Bowl. They are 11-9 overall, including last season’s 48-45 OT win over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.
