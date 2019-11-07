Vaughn, who had season-ending surgery on her left knee for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the 2017-18 season, suffered her latest injury in the third quarter. She returned to the game briefly and finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Abby Prohaska, a 5-foot-10 guard who provided a defensive presence off the bench, learned before the season that she would be out indefinitely after blood clots were found in her lungs. There is no timetable for her return.

The losses leave McGraw with seven scholarship players heading into Friday night’s home opener against Loyola (Md.). The Fighting Irish reached the last two national championship games, winning one, but lost their entire starting lineup in April’s WNBA draft.

