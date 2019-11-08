Freshman Sam Brunelle had 12 points and nine rebounds for Notre Dame (2-0), which honored Natalie Achonwa as the sixth women’s basketball inductee to the ring of honor. Achonwa, a two-time Olympian, led the Irish to four consecutive Final Fours, including three NCAA championship games.
Notre Dame was 1 of 12 from 3-point range, but made 17 of 24 free throws compared to 6 of 12 for Loyola.
Ashley Hunter paced Loyola (0-1) with 16 points and Alexis Gray added 10.
