Eli Brooks had 17 points and Hunter Dickinson added 14 for Michigan (13-10, 7-6), which was playing its third game in five days.
The Buckeyes led 33-30 at halftime and pulled away in the second half.
Ohio State hit 50% of shots from the floor compared to 42.1% for Michigan. But Michigan outrebounded Ohio State 31-25.
Brooks became the 56th Michigan player to record 1,000 career points with a layup in the second half.
AT STAKE
Ohio State: The Buckeyes could stay at No. 16 in the poll for another week.
Michigan: Needs a strong stretch run or a stellar showing in the conference tournament to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament.
NOTABLE
At halftime, Michigan honored former player Rudy Tomjanovich, who had a long career as a player and coach in the NBA. He was the first Wolverine to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020. … The game was the first of the season between the rivals. They will play again on March 6 at Ohio State. … The Buckeyes play six of their last eight games at home, where they are undefeated (10-0) this season.
UP NEXT
Ohio State: Hosts Minnesota on Tuesday.
Michigan: At Iowa on Thursday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25