The Buckeyes have gone 9-0 at home. Ohio State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by E.J. Liddell averaging 5.0.
The Hawkeyes are 4-6 in Big Ten play. Iowa ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Murray averaging 8.3.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Liddell is averaging 19.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Buckeyes. Malaki Branham is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.
Murray is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.