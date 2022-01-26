The Buckeyes are 5-2 in conference play. Ohio State is third in the Big Ten shooting 38.0% from deep. Jimmy Sotos paces the Buckeyes shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.
The Golden Gophers and Buckeyes match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Willis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
Jamari Wheeler is averaging 7.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Buckeyes. E.J. Liddell is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.
Buckeyes: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.