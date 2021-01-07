Ohio State never trailed in the game, led by 15 at the half and pulled away in the third quarter with a 22-2 run that made it 60-32.
Kennedi Myles had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Illini (2-5, 0-4), the first team to hold Ohio State under 80 points this season. Jeanae Terry had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Jada Peebles scored 11 points.
The Buckeyes had a 24-day break due to COVID protocols and beat Penn State 82-69 in their return to action on Monday night.
Leading scorer and rebounder Dorka Juhasz missed her second straight game for Ohio State.
