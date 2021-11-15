Tennessee (3-0) took its first lead since early in the game on a putback by Key with 1:38 left in the game to make it 47-46 lead. But Pinzan sank an open 3-pointer to retake the lead for USF with 44.6 left.
Horston then went to the line on three straight possessions. She converted a three-point play with 39.4 seconds and twice went 1 for 2 at the free-throw line, leaving USF a chance to tie it.
But Tennessee’s defense locked down and didn’t allow the Bulls to get off a quality shot in the final 9.3 seconds.
NO. 5 N.C. STATE 100, TOWSON 52
RALEIGH, N.C. — Diamond Johnson scored 16 points and had six rebounds for N.C. State, which led wire-to-wire in a commanding victory over Towson.
Johnson also had three assists and two steals.
Four other Wolfpack (3-1) players scored in double digits: Elissa Cunane with 15 points, Raina Perez with 13 points, Jakia Brown-Turner with 11 and Camille Hobby with 12.
Madison Hayes, a transfer from Mississippi State, had career highs with 12 rebounds and 6 assists.
Aleah Nelson paced the Tigers (3-1) with 17 points.
NO. 6 BAYLOR 78, NEW ORLEANS 39
WACO, Texas — Queen Egbo scored 22 points on 11-of-12 shooting and had 11 rebounds as Baylor improved to 3-0 under new coach Nicki Collen with a win over New Orleans.
Preseason AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith also had a double-double, her second straight, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sarah Andrews had 12 points and Caitlin Bickle scored 10.
After three games in seven days to open the season, the Bears have their biggest test so far on Sunday at third-ranked Maryland. They then play games on three consecutive days in the Cancun Challenge, starting Thanksgiving morning.
Brianna Ellis had 16 points and Jomyra Mathis 14 for the Privateers (0-2), who at least took a lead in another lopsided loss to a Big 12 team.
NO. 14 IOWA STATE 75, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 56
AMES, Iowa — Lexi Donarski scored 22 points and Aubrey Joens added 17 in Iowa State’s win over South Dakota State.
Joens scored the first five points of Iowa State’s 18-6 run to take a 20-point lead early in the third quarter.
Emily Ryan had 12 points, five assists and four steals for Iowa State (2-0).
Madysen Vlastuin led South Dakota State (1-2) with 14 points. Tylee Irwin added 12 points and Paiton Burckhard 10. The Jackrabbits were held to 33.9% shooting, and did not make a field goal in the final three and a half minutes.