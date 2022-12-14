No. 16 UCLA takes on No. 20 Maryland after Clark's 24-point performance

UCLA Bruins (8-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Maryland Terrapins (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten)
The Terrapins are 5-0 on their home court. Maryland scores 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.
The Bruins have gone 1-0 away from home.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 14.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 45.0% for Maryland.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.