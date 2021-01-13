Maria Alvarez and Elena Tsineke added 12 points apiece for the Bulls. Sydni Harvey had 10 points.
Pinzan and Alvarez combined for seven of the Bulls’ 10 3-pointers.
Arsula Clark scored 20 points for the Green Wave. Jerkaila Jordan had 11 points and Krystal Freeman 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Bulls broke the game open with a 27-11 third quarter, stretching their lead to 57-32. Pinzan had eight points and four assists.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.