KEY MATCHUP
Utah’s defense vs Colorado’s offense. The Utes have done an excellent job of stifling opposing offenses since bouncing back from a 1-2 start. In seven league victories, Utah has allowed opponents to convert only 35.7% of their third downs. The Utes have logged at least five tackles for loss in every game this season. Colorado ranks last among Pac-12 teams in total offense (267.4 ypg) and passing offense (135.5 ypg). The Buffaloes have scored more than 20 points in just four games this season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Colorado: QB Brendon Lewis has seen his passing numbers decline since posting a pair of 200-yard games against Arizona and Oregon in October. Lewis has totaled just 440 yards passing over his last three games and has gone two games without throwing a touchdown pass. But he also has completed 108 consecutive passes without throwing an interception.
Utah: RB Tavion Thomas is closing in on becoming the Utes’ latest 1,000-yard rusher. Thomas has piled up 836 rushing yards and a school-record 17 rushing touchdowns in 10 games while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Thomas rushed for at least 160 yards in back-to-back games against UCLA and Stanford.
FACTS & FIGURES
Colorado has committed only seven turnovers this season, the second-fewest among FBS teams. … Utah ranks in the top 20 in the FBS in both scoring offense (35.9 ppg) and rushing offense (213.9 ypg). … Utes LB Devin Lloyd is the only FBS player this season with more than 14.0 tackles for loss and multiple interceptions. … LB Nate Landman is Colorado’s all-time leader in third-down stops (53) and fourth-down stops (9). … Utah receiver Britain Covey leads all active Pac-12 players with 171 career receptions. … Colorado has scored on 30-of-32 possessions (.938) inside the red zone, which ranks seventh in the FBS.
