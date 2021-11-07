UTEP: Now with two C-USA losses, UTEP saw its West Division title hopes fade. UTEP is two games behind UTSA and one behind UAB with three games left. The Miners were plagued by some of the same mistakes that always seem to haunt them in big games — an offside penalty that kept a UTSA drive alive and led to a field goal, a 24-yard punt, a missed extra point, and a missed field goal. UTEP, however, is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014.