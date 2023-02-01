Providence Friars (17-5, 9-2 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (17-5, 9-2 Big East)Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -3.5; over/under is 152.5BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Xavier Musketeers host the No. 17 Providence Friars.The Musketeers have gone 11-1 at home. Xavier scores 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.The Friars are 9-2 in conference games. Providence is second in the Big East with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Bryce Hopkins averaging 9.1.The Musketeers and Friars match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.TOP PERFORMERS: Souley Boum averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Zach Freemantle is shooting 57.7% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Xavier.Jared Bynum is averaging 9.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Friars. Hopkins is averaging 16.6 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Providence.LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.Friars: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.