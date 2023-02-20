No. 16 Xavier takes home win streak into matchup with Villanova

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Villanova Wildcats (13-14, 7-9 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (20-7, 12-4 Big East) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Xavier will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the Musketeers play Villanova. The Musketeers are 14-1 on their home court. Xavier is the top team in the Big East with 20.4 assists per game led by Souley Boum averaging 4.7.

The Wildcats are 7-9 against Big East opponents. Villanova ranks ninth in the Big East shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boum is averaging 16.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Musketeers. Zach Freemantle is averaging 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Xavier.

Caleb Daniels averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Eric Dixon is shooting 50.7% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

