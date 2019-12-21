Indiana beat Notre Dame 62-60 in the opener,

But with two of the nation’s best scoring defenses on the floor, it was a real grind.

Butler finally tied it at 19 on Christian David’s dunk with 6:15 left in the first half, then pulled out to a 26-21 halftime lead.

AD

The Bulldogs then opened the second half on a 14-5 spurt to make it 40-26 and they never trailed again.

AD

Purdue did manage to make one late run with Williams’ 5-foot jumper capping a 15-3 spurt that got the Boilermakers to 60-55 with 2:04 to go.

They cut the deficit to four with 55.6 seconds, but the Bulldogs sealed the win from the free-throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: Defensively, these Bulldogs really have some bite. They’ve already held six teams to fewer than 55 points and probably would have made it seven if not for the continual parade to the free-throw line over the last 10 minutes. If they continue to play this well in Big East play, there’s no ceiling for Butler.

AD

Purdue: The Boilermakers’ offense has struggled mightily over the past few weeks and it happened again Saturday. Purdue actually shot better from 3-point range (3 of 9) than it did inside the arc (3 of 19) in the first half. Yes, they’re gritty but they need to find more consistent scoring options before conference play begins.

AD

STAT SHEET

Butler: The victory margin was the school’s largest in the nine-year history of the Classic. ... The Bulldogs are 12-5 all-time at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... Aaron Thompson and Jordan Tucker each scored 12 points. Thompson also had six assists. ... Sean McDermott finished with 11 points and five rebounds. ... Butler was 7 of 19 on 3s and 21 of 32 from the free-throw line.

AD

Purdue: Aaron Wheeler had 11 points and Eric Hunter Jr. had 10. Both fouled out in the closing minutes. ... The Boilermakers shot 33.3% from the field and wound up 9 of 20 on 3s. ... Purdue only made one more 2-pointer (10) than it did from beyond the arc. ... Williams also had four steals.

UP NEXT

Butler closes out its nonconference schedule Dec. 28 at home against Louisiana Monroe.

Purdue plays its first home game in nearly three weeks against Central Michigan on Dec. 28.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD