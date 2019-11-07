Jack Zergiotis vs. Cincinnati’s secondary: The true freshman quarterback is facing a defense tied for second nationally with 20 takeaways, including 12 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries. Zergiotis had three turnovers during a loss to Navy. Cincinnati has 10 interceptions and five fumble recoveries in the last four games.

Cincinnati has won the last two in the series, including 49-7 in East Hartford last season. The Bearcats have won all eight games against UConn at Nippert Stadium. Overall, the Bearcats have won 11 in a row at home since November 2017. ... UConn has lost 16 straight conference games. The Huskies have dropped 23 of their last 24 games against FBS teams. ... UConn ranks last in the league in points and total offense. The Huskies’ defense has given up the most points and the second-most yards in the AAC. ... Mensah ranks fourth in the AAC with 89.2 yards rushing per game. ... Cincinnati’s ranking is its highest since 2009, when it got as high as No. 4 during a perfect regular season. ... Michael Warren II ran for a season-high 141 yards and three touchdowns against ECU. Quarterback Desmond Ridder added a career-high 121 yards rushing.