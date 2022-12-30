No. 17 Duke takes home win streak into matchup with Florida State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida State Seminoles (4-10, 2-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Duke hosts Florida State trying to extend its eight-game home winning streak. The Blue Devils have gone 7-0 at home. Duke scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Seminoles have gone 2-1 against ACC opponents. Florida State averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Blue Devils and Seminoles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is shooting 41.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

Darin Green Jr. is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 13.7 points. Matthew Cleveland is shooting 47.1% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article