No. 17 Duke takes home win streak into matchup with Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (4-10, 2-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC)
The Seminoles have gone 2-1 against ACC opponents. Florida State averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
The Blue Devils and Seminoles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is shooting 41.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Duke.
Darin Green Jr. is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 13.7 points. Matthew Cleveland is shooting 47.1% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.
Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.