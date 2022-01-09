Teisha Hyman scored 11 of her 23 points in the third quarter to pull Syracuse (8-7, 1-4) within 47-44 with 2:33 left in the period. But Goodchild hit two 3-pointers and Williams made a basket and two free throws in a 12-4 run to close out the quarter and Duke led 59-48. The Orange got no closer than seven points from there.
Hyman sank 6 of 18 shots from the floor and was 10 for 10 at the foul line for Syracuse, which has dropped three straight games after a six-game win streak. Christianna Carr scored 12, while Alaysia Styles finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.
Duke shot 45% overall and 35% from 3-point range (6 of 17). Syracuse shot 32% overall and made just 4 of 18 (22%) from distance.
_____
