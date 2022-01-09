Akinbode-James made 5 of 9 shots from the floor and all six of her free throws for the Blue Devils (11-2, 2-1), adding six rebounds. Miela Goodchild sank four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Freshman reserve Shayeann Day-Wilson scored eight of her 13 points in the first half to help Duke take a 40-28 lead into intermission. Lexi Gordon scored 11 and Jade Williams pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.