The Seminoles (3-0) asserted themselves in the third quarter, outscoring Jacksonville 27-7, shooting 75% from the floor, making 9 of 12 field goals with seven assists. The Seminoles had scored just 19 points in the first half.
Jacksonville was held to 3-of-13 shooting in the pivotal third quarter, 0-for-3 from distance.
Hawks finished with 14 points and Jackson 12 for the Dolphins.
Makayla Timpson scored 12 points with eight rebounds and three blocked shots for Florida State. Valencia Myers scored seven of her 15 points in the second quarter as Florida State whittled the gap from 10 points to 22-19 by halftime.
The Seminoles have not allowed more than 50 points in a game this season.
