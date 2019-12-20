Brice Calip had 15 points and Alexa Willard scored 11 for Missouri State.
The Bears scored the opening basket and briefly retook the lead at 20-19 before the Bulldogs pulled away to a 27-22 halftime lead.
Gonzaga shot 45% from the field compared with Missouri State’s 34%.
