No. 17 Illinois plays Penn State after Mayer's 21-point game

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Illinois hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions after Matthew Mayer scored 21 points in Illinois’ 85-78 overtime win against the Texas Longhorns.

The Fighting Illini are 5-0 on their home court. Illinois is third in the Big Ten scoring 81.3 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Nittany Lions have gone 0-1 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

The Fighting Illini and Nittany Lions square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 47.0% and averaging 19.3 points for the Fighting Illini. Jayden Epps is averaging 10.0 points for Illinois.

Andrew Funk is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 10 points. Jalen Pickett is averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists for Penn State.

