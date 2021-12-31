Iowa running back Tyler Goodson will not play after deciding to enter the NFL draft. He ran for 1,151 yards. … Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has 58 wins at the school. Only Bryant, with 60, has more …. Stoops is facing his alma mater. … Kentucky and Iowa are looking to extend non-conference 16-game winning streaks, which are the longest active streaks in the country. … It is the second time in school history, Kentucky has a 2,000-yard passer (Levis), 1,000-yard rusher (Rodriguez Jr.) and 1,000-yard receiver (Wan’Dale Robinson) in the same season. Robinson has single-season school-record 94 catches for 1,164 yards and six TDs.