South Carolina (2-1, 1-1 SEC) at No. 17 Kentucky (4-0, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network).

Line: Kentucky by 1½.

Series record: South Carolina leads 17-11-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

South Carolina looks to go over .500 in SEC play and end a four-game losing streak against the Wildcats. Off to its best start in a decade and ranked for the first time since November 2007, Kentucky aims to remain unbeaten.

KEY MATCHUP

Kentucky RB Benny Snell Jr. vs. South Carolina’s rushing defense. The junior ranks third nationally with 540 yards rushing (340 in two SEC games) and is coming off a four-TD performance against Mississippi State. He has seven TDs overall. Snell rushed for 102 yards and two TDs in last year’s meeting in Columbia but faces a Gamecocks defense that held Vanderbilt to 92 yards rushing last week in a 37-14 road victory.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Carolina: QB Jake Bentley. The junior has completed 68 percent of his passes for 780 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions. He was 19 of 28 for 261 yards with TD and INT last week at Vanderbilt.

Kentucky: LB Josh Allen. The senior leads active SEC players with 17½ career sacks, including one against Mississippi State among six tackles (two for loss), a pass breakup and quarterback hurry. He has 25 tackles with six for loss and three sacks.

FACTS & FIGURES

South Carolina seeks consecutive road wins for the first time since beating Missouri and Vanderbilt over the 2013-14 seasons. ... Kentucky hasn’t allowed a point in the third quarter this season and has yielded only a field goal in the first quarter of the opener against Central Michigan. ... The Wildcats’ offense already has 11 TDs of 20-plus yards, more than double its total at this point last season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.