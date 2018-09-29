LEXINGTON, Ky. — Benny Snell Jr. ran for 99 yards and one of Kentucky’s three consecutive first-half touchdowns before the No. 17 Wildcats held on for a 24-10 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night.

Kentucky (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) quashed initial concerns about a letdown following their first Top 25 ranking since November 2007 by scoring on four straight drives to lead 24-3 at halftime. The Wildcats ended up needing that cushion to offset a scoreless second half and Jake Bentley’s 58-yard, third quarter TD pass to Deebo Samuel that kept the Gamecocks (2-2, 1-2) within striking distance.

Mike Edwards’ interception with 3:47 remaining snuffed one chance by the Gamecocks before they turned the ball over on downs in the final minute. That sealed Kentucky’s fifth consecutive series win and continued its best SEC start since 1977.

“I would’ve liked to finish better,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “We shot ourselves in the foot and got a little reckless with some penalties and just a little bit of sloppy play, or we’d really have a chance to put that away much earlier than we did.

“I loved the way our team started, we knew we had to start fast. ... I thought our defense did an exceptional job limiting big plays.”

Snell’s rushing yardage on 28 carries also made him the third Wildcat to break 3,000 career. His 4-yard score with 4:53 remaining in the second quarter extended his TD record to 40. Quarterback Terry Wilson and A.J. Rose ran for TDs from 1 and 24 yards as Kentucky edged South Carolina 327-321 in yardage. The Wildcats also registered four takeaways, scoring 10 points off a fumble and interception.



Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) leaps over South Carolina defensive back Jamyest Williams (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (Bryan Woolston/Associated Press)

“We’re going to watch the film and be extremely disappointed with a lot of self-inflicted issues,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said. “Give Kentucky credit, they’re a good football team. But we hurt ourselves.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky’s first Top 25 presence in 11 years will last another week.

FLAG DAY

Both teams were penalized 11 times. Kentucky was hit for 115 yards, South Carolina 94. Wildcats linebacker Kash Daniel was ejected in the third quarter for targeting while trying to block on Darius West’s interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: The Gamecocks’ passing game cranked up after halftime and they were within two possessions midway in the fourth quarter. But catch-up through the air also resulted in costly interceptions by Bentley (13 of 28 passing, 148 yards), including one in the end zone.

Kentucky: The Wildcats seemed headed toward a second consecutive SEC rout at the break by dominating the Gamecocks on both sides of the ball. A scoreless second half opened the door for South Carolina, but the defense came up with two timely turnovers to preserve the lead. That was enough to offset the TD that marked the first points they’ve allowed in the third quarter this season.

UP NEXT

South Carolina hosts Missouri on Saturday to open a three-game homestand.

Kentucky visits Texas A&M on Saturday in its first SEC meeting with the Aggies.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.