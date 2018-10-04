Florida State (3-2, 1-2 ACC) at No. 17 Miami (4-1, 1-0), 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: Miami by 13.

Series record: Miami leads 32-30.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Miami is seeking its 13th consecutive home regular-season victory and its first win at home over Florida State since 2004. The Seminoles can reclaim bragging rights over their rival, and take a big step toward bowl eligibility.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida State WR Nyqwan Murray vs. Miami S Jaquan Johnson. Murray is two catches away from 100 for his career, with a penchant for making big plays when he’s got room to move. Johnson is a huge part of Miami’s secondary, and in his first game back after missing the last 10 quarters with a hamstring strain he’ll have to keep an eye on Murray at all times.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida State: RB Cam Akers. He ran for 121 yards against Miami last season, the most any ACC running back managed against the Hurricanes in 2017.

Miami: DE Joe Jackson. He has two forced fumbles and has an interception-return TD already this season, with three sacks and four quarterback hurries.

FACTS & FIGURES

For the first time since 2012, neither team is unbeaten going into this rivalry game. ... This is the 50th consecutive season that Miami and Florida State have faced off. It’s Miami’s longest-running active series and Florida State’s second-longest (behind its series with Florida, which will play the Seminoles for a 61st consecutive season later this fall). ... Miami’s defense is ranked No. 1 nationally in passing yards allowed (138.8 per game) and third-down conversion defense (with stops 82.9 percent of the time). The third-down matchup could be big; FSU’s offense ranks 122nd out of 129 teams nationally in that department so far this season (29.7 percent). ... This is the first time since 2007-08 that consecutive Miami-FSU games will have started in daylight. Most of their games over the last decade have been 8 p.m. kicks.

