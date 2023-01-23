No. 17 Miami visits Florida State after Green's 24-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami Hurricanes (15-4, 6-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-13, 5-4 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Florida State faces the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes after Darin Green Jr. scored 24 points in Florida State’s 71-64 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Seminoles are 5-5 on their home court. Florida State is sixth in the ACC shooting 35.4% from downtown, led by Matthew Cleveland shooting 43.3% from 3-point range.

The Hurricanes are 6-3 in conference matchups. Miami ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

The Seminoles and Hurricanes square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Seminoles. Cleveland is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Advertisement

Isaiah Wong is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 15.0 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article