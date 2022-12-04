No. 17 Michigan women deny Northwestern with closing run

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Emily Kiser and Laila Phelia scored 18 points each and No. 17 Michigan shut down Northwestern in the final minutes of a 77-66 victory for the Wolverines on Sunday.

An 8-0 run gave Michigan a 61-53 lead in the fourth quarter before Northwestern’s Melannie Daley hit a jumper and Jillian Brown scored the next four points to get the Wildcats back within 61-59. At that point, Michigan put the game out of reach with a 16-3 run in which Maddie Nolan hit a 3-pointer and the Wolverines made 9 of 10 from the line.