No. 17 Mississippi State faces Nicholls State, seeks 9th straight home win

Nicholls State Colonels (5-5, 1-0 Southland) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-0)
The Colonels are 0-4 in road games. Nicholls State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis is shooting 60.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.6 points and 1.6 steals. Tolu Smith is shooting 62.9% and averaging 16.3 points for Mississippi State.
Latrell Jones is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Colonels. Caleb Huffman is averaging 15.4 points and 4.6 rebounds for Nicholls State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.