No. 17 Mississippi State faces Nicholls State, seeks 9th straight home win

Nicholls State Colonels (5-5, 1-0 Southland) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-0) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -19.5; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Mississippi State hosts Nicholls State trying to extend its eight-game home winning streak. The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 in home games. Mississippi State has an 8-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Colonels are 0-4 in road games. Nicholls State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis is shooting 60.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.6 points and 1.6 steals. Tolu Smith is shooting 62.9% and averaging 16.3 points for Mississippi State.

Latrell Jones is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Colonels. Caleb Huffman is averaging 15.4 points and 4.6 rebounds for Nicholls State.

