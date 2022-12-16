No. 17 Mississippi State takes on Nicholls State, looks for 9th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nicholls State Colonels (5-5, 1-0 Southland) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-0) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Mississippi State hosts Nicholls State looking to extend its eight-game home winning streak. The Bulldogs are 5-0 on their home court. Mississippi State is second in college basketball giving up 50.7 points per game while holding opponents to 35.0% shooting.

The Colonels are 0-4 on the road. Nicholls State ranks fourth in the Southland shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis is shooting 60.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.6 points and 1.6 steals. Tolu Smith is shooting 62.9% and averaging 16.3 points for Mississippi State.

Latrell Jones is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Colonels. Caleb Huffman is averaging 15.4 points and 2.6 steals for Nicholls State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

