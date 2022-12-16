No. 17 Mississippi State takes on Nicholls State, looks for 9th straight home win

Nicholls State Colonels (5-5, 1-0 Southland) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-0)
The Colonels are 0-4 on the road. Nicholls State ranks fourth in the Southland shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis is shooting 60.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.6 points and 1.6 steals. Tolu Smith is shooting 62.9% and averaging 16.3 points for Mississippi State.
Latrell Jones is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Colonels. Caleb Huffman is averaging 15.4 points and 2.6 steals for Nicholls State.
