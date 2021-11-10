From there, the Buckeyes slowly pulled away. A 51-38 lead entering the fourth quarter grew to as much as 25 down the stretch.
Taylor Mikesell hit four 3-pointers and added 14 points for Ohio State, which shot 56% in the second half with five of its seven 3-pointers. The Buckeyes shot 28% in the first half, going 3 of 17 in the second quarter.
Taylor O’Brien scored 17 points for Bucknell, which shot 30% in the second half and finished 2 of 11 behind the arc.
