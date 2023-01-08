No. 17 Oklahoma women edge No. 11 Iowa State 82-79

NORMAN, Okla. — Ana Llanusa scored 23 points, Skylar Vann hit the final go-ahead basket, and No. 17 Oklahoma defeated No. 11 Iowa State 82-79 on Sunday in a matchup of the Big 12’s top two offenses.
Llanusa was 9-of-15 shooting, 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and Vann finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma (12-2, 2-1 Big 12). Nevaeh Tot also scored 13 points, and Robertson finished with 10.
The Sooners’ Kennady Tucker and Llanusa hit 3-pointers in the final minute of the third quarter to give OU a 59-48 lead heading to the fourth.
Iowa State got hot from 3-point range, making 4 of 5 in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to get within 67-64. Joens added two free throws and the Cyclones were within one point with 5:07 to go. Denae Fritz’s 3-pointer gave the Cyclones a 70-69 lead with 3:23 to go. There would be nine more lead changes, including four in the final minute.
Joens finished with 27 points and nine rebounds. She made 12-of-13 free throws. Lexi Donarski scored 20 and Diew 14 for the Cyclones (10-3, 2-1).
Iowa State scored the first five points of the game and that would be the largest lead of a first half in which both teams shot less than 37% overall and less than 30% on 3-pointers. Iowa State led 36-35 at halftime, helped in large part by making 11-of-12 free throws and committing only four fouls. Oklahoma did not attempt a free throw in the first half.
Oklahoma, averaging 87 points per game, has the No. 7 scoring offense in the nation. Iowa State’s 79.7 points per game is second to Oklahoma in the Big 12 and 21st in the nation.
___
AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25