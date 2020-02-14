Richardson also had nine rebounds. Payton Pritchard added 15 points for the Ducks.

Evan Battey and D’Shawn Schwartz each had 14 points for Colorado.

INDIANA 89, N0. 21 IOWA 77

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Devonte Green scored 18 of his 27 points in the first half and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 17, helping Indiana beat Iowa.

The Hoosiers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing streak overall and a two-game skid in the series.

Luka Garza scored 38 points, falling two short of tying the Assembly Hall single-game scoring record by an opponent. Joe Wieskamp added 16 for Iowa (17-8, 8-6), which has lost three of five following a five-game winning streak.

